The IRS has spent $10 million on firearms, ammunition, and “military-style gear” since 2020, the New York Post said on May 2, citing an Open the Books report.

Open the Books specified some of the purchases the IRS has made since 2020:

$2.3 million on duty ammunition

$1.2 million on ballistic shields, plus another $1.3 million on ‘various other gear for criminal investigation agents” – very non-transparent description

$474,000 on Smith & Wesson rifles

$467,000 on duty tactical lighting

$463,000 on Baretta 1301 tactical shotguns

$354,000 on tactical gear bags

267,000 on ballistic helmets

$243,000 on body armor vests

The agency also purchased “3,000 units of optics-compatible tactical holsters for weapons with optical sights and weapons lighting systems.”

