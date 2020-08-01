Fox News:

Dr. Anthony Fauci told the House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis that “crowds” further the spread of the coronavirus, but wouldn’t “opine” on whether the government should limit widespread protests as it has businesses and churches in a testy exchange Friday with Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director appeared alongside Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director (CDC) Dr. Robert Redfield and “testing czar” Admiral Brett Giroir, a Health and Human Services official and physician. The hearing was titled “The Urgent Need for a National Plan to Contain the Coronavirus.”

Jordan pushed Fauci on whether protests increased the spread of the virus, to which Fauci said that he can “make a general statement” that “crowding together particularly when you’re not wearing a mask contributed to the spread of the virus.” He later said any crowd, including protest crowds, would constitute a “risk” — and that indoor crowds are a bigger problem than outdoor ones.

Video courtesy of Bloomberg Quick Take News Channel

