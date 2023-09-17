WATCH — ‘You’re Free to Go’: Border Patrol Releases Hundreds of Illegal Aliens into San Diego

NEW: Watch as Border Patrol mass releases hundreds of illegal migrants to a city street in San Diego as CBP facilities are overcrowded.



Migrant: “It’s no problem if I go to Chicago?”

BP agent: “You can do whatever you want, you’re free.”



These are Biden’s buses, not Texas. pic.twitter.com/X7J9Vq9AfK — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 15, 2023

Hundreds of illegal immigrants were released into San Diego, California, recently as Border Patrol agents waved them on to go wherever they wished.

Similar releases have also taken place in Arizona recently, Fox News reported on Friday.

The hundreds of migrants hopping off the buses in San Diego included those from China and Pakistan, the outlet said.

Video footage taken at the scene shows the long white buses parked on the side of a road as the migrants, who appear to be mostly adult men, shoulder their backpacks and move down the street.

