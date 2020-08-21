New York Post:

Black Lives Matter speaker declares war on ‘filthy, disgusting animal’ cops

A Black Lives Matter protestor told a cheering crowd in Portland that she wanted “filthy, disgusting animal” cops to “fry like bacon” — as she declared a “war” where militants should “shoot back” in a disturbing speech captured on video.

“This is a war, guys … We’re getting ready to get armored up around here,” declared Letha Winston, whose son, Patrick Kimmons, was shot dead by cops in 2018 as he charged toward them seconds after he shot two men.

“I will continue with my mission by any means necessary,” she added — repeating “by any means necessary” several times as she spoke for more than an hour Sunday in front of the Oregon city’s Justice Center.

“I know you got a gun, but so do I … Go ahead and shoot me — I’m shooting back,” she told the cheering crowd, addressing them as “comrades.”

Read more at The New York Post