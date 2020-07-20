New York Post:

“Stand with your police force, vote for Trump, vote Republican, vote for Christians, and stand up, Christians!”

The black woman busted for dumping paint on the Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower live-streamed the entire stunt — and was at it again just hours later in Harlem and Brooklyn.

Bevelyn Beatty, 29, posted videos to her Facebook page showing her smearing paint on the Midtown skyscraper, and BLM murals in Harlem and on Fulton Street later in the night, then gloated about it from home on yet another video.

“Ya’ll, we did an all-nighter,” she said in the most recent post. “Let me tell you something, yesterday was epic.”

……

THE ORIGINAL VIDEO: ‘Meanwhile, across from Trump Tower – Black woman paints over the BLM sign yelling ‘They don’t care about Black lives! Re-fund the police!’ ‘

She is then seen picking up one of the cans, walking past the cop, across Fifth Avenue, and to the mural, where she dumps the paint on the bright white BLM letters while yelling as several passersby look on.

……

Beatty, of Staten Island, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief but was free just hours later — before promptly going back to work.

Now’s she’s at it again, in Harlem!

A second video posted to her Facebook page, titled “Harlem Drive By Painting,” shows Beatty and her crew pouring paint out of the back of the same minivan as it rolls over the mural at 7th Avenue and West 125th Street.

A second, a red car, drives over the paint behind the van.

In a third video posted early Sunday, Beatty and another woman are seen dumping black paint on another mural on Fulton Street in Brooklyn.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we’re in Brooklyn and it ain’t over,” she said. “Jesus matters. We’re taking our country back. We’re taking it back. And let me tell you something, the police need our help. They can’t s and alone. Don’t just sit by idly and watch your country go to the ground.”

Here is “Harlem Drive by Painting” …

More at The New York Post