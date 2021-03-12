SF Gate:

One of the women seen in a video harassing and attacking an Uber driver has been arrested, the San Francisco Police Department announced Thursday. Another suspect has said she will turn herself in.

The Las Vegas Police Department apprehended 24-year-old Malaysia King earlier Thursday in connection with the incident that occurred on Sunday in the Portola neighborhood of San Francisco, according to a statement. King faces multiple charges, including assault with a caustic chemical, assault and battery, conspiracy and violation of health and safety code, police said.

Another suspect, 24-year-old Arna Kimiai, remains at large, but her legal counsel told San Francisco police that she will turn herself in to the nearest law enforcement agency.

“The behavior captured on video in this incident showed a callous disregard for the safety and wellbeing of an essential service worker in the midst of a deadly pandemic,” Lt. Tracy McCray, who heads the San Francisco Police Department’s Robbery Detail, said in a statement. “We take this conduct very seriously in San Francisco, and we’re committed to ensuring that justice is done in this case.”

UBER RIDERS COUGH ON, ASSAULT, PEPPER SPRAY DRIVER

Driver Subhakar Khadka, who is South Asian, says he believes he was targeted because of his race. He picked up 3 women in the Bayview yesterday afternoon on San Bruno Avenue. https://t.co/Tzr7kTfyKQ pic.twitter.com/f8PiHDZ9CZ — Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) March 9, 2021

