Fox News:

Police urged residents to shelter in their homes, lock doors and move away from windows

Demonstrators wreaked havoc on a suburban Wisconsin neighborhood late Wednesday, smashing the windows of homes, presumably rousing people from their beds, during the civil unrest that unfolded after prosecutors announced they would not charge a Black Wauwatosa police officer for fatally shooting a Black teenager outside a shopping mall in February.

Wauwatosa Police said they deployed tear gas at least twice late Wednesday into early Thursday after crowds failed to disperse in the suburb outside Milwaukee despite officers declaring an unlawful assembly multiple times. The department retweeted a video from Town Hall reporter Julio Rosas showing demonstrators smashing storefronts along Swan Boulevard and W. North Avenue.

