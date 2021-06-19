PIX-11 News:

Do children’s Black lives matter?

Shocking video released by the NYPD Friday shows the moment two young children were nearly caught in the crossfire on a Bronx street when a gunman shot a man multiple times at close range.

Police said it happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday on Sheridan Avenue, near East 172nd Street, in the Mount Eden section of the borough.

The unidentified shooter walked up and opened fire at the 24-year-old victim, striking him in the back and both legs, authorities said.

Video shows the children, a 5-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl, get caught up in the dangerous melee, despite not knowing the victim. According to police, they were just walking down the street when it all went down.

In the video you can see the girl pull the younger boy and cover him as bullets rang out around them.

