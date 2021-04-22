New York Daily News:

A crew of six men and a woman, some armed with knives, went on a rampage in a Bronx McDonald’s, stealing a purse from a customer they beat up and then snatching a pocketbook from a woman who tried to intervene, cops said Wednesday.

The caught-on-video mayhem broke out inside the fast-food joint on Third Ave. near E. 149th St. just after 4 p.m. March 8, authorities said.

The first victim, a 22-year-old woman, was approached by the crew as she stood near the counter at the McDonald’s.

The group quickly corners her and knocks her to the ground and then kicking and punching her while she’s down, video released by cops shows. A man in a blue jacket and red pants grabs her purse and hops away.

The crooks turned on a 50-year-old woman who tried to help the victim, snatching her purse as well, police said.

The younger victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital with bruises to her face.

The robbers ran off along Third Ave. and have not been caught, officials said.

In addition to the video, cops released surveillance images of each suspect and asked the public’s help identifying them and tracking them down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

