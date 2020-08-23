LAist:

Fistfights At Pro-Trump Rally In Beverly Hills

Fistfights broke out between supporters and opponents of President Trump Saturday at a weekly rally held to support the president in Beverly Hills.

About 200 pro-Trump activists gathered at Beverly Gardens Park were met by several dozen counter protesters, many of whom are supporters of Black Lives Matter.

Shouting matches led to shoving, which led to fists being thrown. In a video I shot, at least four separate brawls broke out, and one individual was sprayed with a chemical irritant.

Video courtesy of PES Beats & News Review

Numerous Beverly Hills police officers and L.A. Sheriff’s Deputies maintained a line around the perimeter, but they did not intervene as the violence broke out.

Lt. Gene Kim of the Beverly Hills Police Department said there was one arrest.

