Militant Black Lives Matter extremists have taken over a Dallas restaurant bragging about their fondness for arson.

The group barged into the restaurant while people were eating dinner, chanting “who burn sh-t down? We burn sh-t down.”

The group went on to demand that “silence is violence” and intimidate people who weren’t playing along with their public temper tantrum — even kicking drinks off of tables.

"Silence is violence, why the fuck are you quiet?"#Protest #DallasTX pic.twitter.com/NJE1R02hvS — Cat Hyde Кот Хайд (I'm just here for my ban)🖤🧡 (@KBoomhauer) April 14, 2021

