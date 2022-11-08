Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) blamed technical difficulties after she evaded a question by local reporters about her pandemic blunders.

The interview was barely getting kicked off Monday when Fox 2 Detroit anchors dove right in with a hardball question, asking Whitmer if she had any regrets over her atrocious policies during the pandemic.

“Governor, when it comes to your handling of the pandemic, we all know the critics over the past few years. Do you have any regrets?” asked Fox 2 anchor Josh Landon.

Rather than reply, however, Whitmer, who was beaming before the question was posed, stared at the camera and began fidgeting with her earpiece, ignoring the question.

She then looked off-screen as someone whispered at her.

“Did I do that when I touched the air[pod] thing?” Whitmer asked the person off-screen, who replied, “It’s okay.”

The technical difficulty ended up derailing the entire interview, as Landon said he would check back with the governor later.

The Democrat governor’s pandemic errors have come back to bite her in recent months as Republican gubernatorial opponent Tudor Dixon has used them to make political gains against her.

