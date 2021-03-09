The New York Post:

Suspect in unprovoked NYC assault on Asian man spotted on video

New surveillance video shows the suspect who allegedly pummeled an Asian man outside a Lower East Side subway station this week.

The 56-year-old victim was entering the F train station at East Broadway and Rutgers Street around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday when a man suddenly punched him in the face, without saying a word, cops said.

The attacker continued beating the victim even after he fell to the ground, hitting his head, police said.

Then he fled into the subway station, where he is shown on video released early Thursday hopping a turnstile.

He is shown wearing a black backwards cap, a red bandana over his face, a gray sweater and carrying what appears to be a jacket and some other clothing in his arms.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition for a cut on his lip, a black eye and swelling to his head.

