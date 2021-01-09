The New York Post:

A white mom has gone viral on TikTok for preaching the gospel of black girl magic.

In a video liked more than 13 million times before disappearing from the platform, Justine Champion, dubbed @teenychamp on TikTok, drew both praise and criticism for her unorthodox dogma.

The footage, originally posted on Dec. 30, shows Champion with her four young sons on an outdoor play set. “Me teaching my white boys how to behave,” reads text on the clip.

“Black women are the reason Donald Trump is no longer gonna be our president,” she says, facing the camera while her sons bow amid giggles.

“They are marching around chanting ‘all hail black women,’” the mom from California says, adding that the production “took five takes” to get right.

Not everyone found Champion’s sermon sincere.

“I’m a woman of color and agreed,” commented one TikTok user, according to Daily Mail. “But it’s annoying when people make these videos just for clout and not because they genuinely agreed.”

Champion then attempted an explanation in response: “I know the type you’re talking about, so I’m not upset or anything, but I just wanted to clarify that that’s not why I made this video.”

“If you want to go onto my page and see some of my content,” she continued, “you can see some of the things [I] regularly do, the actions that I take to help the communities that are marginalized in the United States.”

Demonstrating she already has clout, Champion added that she’s gone viral before for posting videos of “women and people of color and the history that’s left out of our textbooks.”

This mom on TikTok is going viral for having her kids kneel and pray to black women pic.twitter.com/Hi94ZvMl7C — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) January 7, 2021

