President Joe Biden’s White House claimed that migrants are not “walking across the border,” despite video evidence showing hundreds of migrants crossing the southern border daily.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: “It’s not just that people are walking across the border.”



Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on Monday asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a question about tennis star Novak Djokovic, who could not compete in the U.S. Open due to being unvaccinated, but noted that thousands of potential unvaccinated migrants arrive in the United States on a daily basis.

“It is not that simple. It’s not just that people are walking across the border. We have a plan in place. This is not like switching the lights on. This is going to take a process,” Jean-Pierre said.

Jean-Pierre also claimed that former President Donald Trump left the Biden administration “a broken system.”

“We are fixing a broken system that was actually left by the last administration. And as it relates to the tennis star, that is totally different. That is a different process,” she said.

“Thousands of people are walking in in a day. Some of them turn themselves over. Some of them — tens of thousands a week are not,” Doocy responded.

