During Wednesday’s White House press conference, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called Fox News’ Tucker Carlson “not credible,” citing his recent unveiling of previously unseen footage from the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots.

Responding to a reporter’s request that she comment on Carlson’s latest broadcasts, as well as comment on the ongoing lawsuit Dominion Voting Systems has brought against Fox News “which has turned up evidence that there may have been falsehoods in the in the reporting that they did around the election,” Jean-Pierre said, “Tucker Carlson is not credible.”

“Look, we agree with the chief of Capitol Police and the wide range of bipartisan lawmakers. You heard them all yesterday, you guys reported on it, who have condemned this false depiction of the unprecedented violent attack on our constitution and the rule of law, which cost police officers their lives. And that’s what we saw on that day, on a very dark day an attack on our democracy.”

“And so we also, as it related to the Tucker Carlson question, we agree with Fox Nation’s own attorneys and executives who have repeatedly stressed in multiple courts of law that Tucker Carlson is not credible when it comes to this issue in particular,” she said.

Jean-Pierre continued on to quote a September 2020 NPR headline, saying “you literally can’t believe the facts Tucker Carlson tells you, so say Fox’s lawyers,” as well as quote a Tuesday headline from the Washington Post, “Fox exec: Hannity, Carlson shows are not ‘credible’ sources of news.”

