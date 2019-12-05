THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

A Black Lives Matter activist, who appeared to be white, started a fight at an event being held by black leaders in support for South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

There was just a major ruckus at this event with prominent African-American leaders that are supporting Mayor @PeteButtigieg. People who appear to be from Black Live Matter stole the mic from councilwoman Sharon McBride pic.twitter.com/OpONPL3bo5 December 4, 2019

Black Lives Matter protesters gathered to protest the event, and the man with the group stole the microphone from councilwoman Sharon McBride.

“Who chose these people as the black leaders?” the man shouted on the microphone. “Who organized this?” At one point in the video, a black women appears to try to attack the man with her cane.

After the microphone was taken from him, the man got the protesters to chant, “This is a farce!”

The event comes as Buttigieg continues to struggle with black voters in his run for the Democratic presidential nomination.