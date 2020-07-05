MEAWW.com:

Shortly after a Black militia group, that calls itself the ‘Not F**king Around Coalition’ (NFAC) made an appearance at Stone Mountain, Georgia, a video of their ‘Grand Master’ became viral, asking for ‘a Black nation’. A Black man who calls himself The Official Grand Master Jay was seen in the video, calling for the United States to give the “every African-American descendent of slavery” a separate piece of land, possibly Texas.

With the recent emergence of the militia group amidst the rampant Black Lives Matter protests in the country, there has been an increased intrigue about the group. What is NFAC? Although the group appears secretive about its origins, it comprises of armed Black “ex military shooters” seemingly seeking a Black state in the US. The NFAC has also distanced itself from the peaceful Black Lives Matter protests, stating that they believe in an “eye for an eye” approach. NFAC was previously seen during a George Floyd protest in Minneapolis where they were reportedly protecting Black-owned businesses amid the unrest in May. The organization was also spotted in a Georgia neighborhood where Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed Black man, was shot and killed by two White residents while he was out jogging.

A few choice quotes from the video:

“Military backbone for a new Black nation”

“Carve us a piece of land out here. We’ll take Texas”

“We declare every African-American descendant of slavery a political prisoner.”

“We don’t want to negotiate. We don’t sing songs. We don’t bring signs to a gun fight.”

