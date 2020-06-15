New York Post:

Atlanta police are looking for a woman wanted for setting fire to a Wendy’s Saturday night amid unrest over the deadly police shooting of Rayshard Brooks. The police linked to a Twitter video of a suspect appearing to try to set fire to the Wendy’s restaurant from the outside.

Angry crowds protesting the racially charged shooting of Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old father of four from Atlanta, also shut down an interstate highway.

Crowds of several hundred had gathered outside the fast-food restaurant all day Saturday, but began breaking windows of the establishment after sunset, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Video courtesy of Reuters channel

