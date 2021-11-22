Meaww.com:

Darrell Edward Brooks Jr. is a career criminal and rapper who performs under the stage name MathBoi Fly.

Brooks’s exact alleged connection with the Waukesha parade has not been divulged by authorities. His name is not listed in the Waukesha County Jail database yet. It is being presumed that he was detained by cops after a red vehicle similar to the parade SUV showed up on Google Maps for the address listed in Brooks’s name.

Brooks has several arrest records and felony charges dating back to 1999.

The Ford SUV actually appears in this rap video

