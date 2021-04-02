RT.com:

A “festival” at Bois de la Cambre in Brussels began as an April Fools’ prank on social media, and ended with police using tear gas and water cannon to disperse several thousand partygoers defying the Covid-19 lockdown.

Around 5,000 mainly young people showed up at the forest park just south of Brussels on Thursday, for an event called “La Boum” (a reference to a 1980s French teen rom-com) even though it was obviously an April 1 prank.

After using drones to repeatedly call on the partygoers to disperse, police sent a shield wall of riot police around 5pm local time.

