The true face of the Taliban: police chief who fought the insurgents is handcuffed, blindfolded and forced to kneel before being brutally executed in a hail of bullets

Shocking video footage apparently shows General Haji Mullah Achakzai, police chief of Badghis Province near Herat, being gunned down

He was reported to have been arrested by the Taliban after they seized the areaThe Taliban had promised that there would be no acts of vengeance against former enemies

A regional police chief who fought the Taliban has been executed in cold blood by the jihadist group, according to reports.

Shocking video footage being circulated on the internet apparently shows the kneeling handcuffed and blindfolded figure of General Haji Mullah Achakzai, chief of Badghis Province near Herat, being gunned down in a hail of bullets.

The grey-haired commander was reported to have been arrested by the Taliban after they seized the area, near the Turkmenistan border, in their lightning advance late last week.

After a content warning, Ms Nawa added: ‘Haji Mullah, Police chief of Badghis province executed by #Taliban. This is their public amnesty!’

The Taliban had promised that there would be no acts of vengeance against former enemies following their takeover of Afghanistan on Saturday.

Gen. Achakzai, in his early 60s, was an avowed enemy of the Taliban and known as a seasoned fighter in the long-running conflict between the group and the forces of the Afghan civil government, which fell at the weekend.

According to reports, the governor and police chief of Laghman Province near Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan have also been detained, with their fate to be decided by the Taliban high command.

The brutal execution follows numerous reports of Taliban patrols going door-to-door in some areas and taking men of fighting age into detention.

