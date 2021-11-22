Pictured: Left – The SUV believed to have been used; Right – People rushing to aid victims

The Daily Mail:

Video shows the moment dozens of people were rammed into by a red Ford SUV in Wisconsin town

Incident comes just two days after Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of murder in case that captivated nation S

Several died, at least 28 were reportedly injured after red SUV sped through and plowed into holiday parade

11 adults and 12 children were rushed to six different hospitals in the area

Witnesses reported several young children laying on the ground after the SUV plowed through the parade

Police said reports the driver also fired gunshots were false

Cops tried to shoot driver during rampage

“Person of interest” is a black male whose ID was found in the abandoned SUV – PRELIMINARY, NOT CONFIRMED. SEE Waukesh Alerts at twitter)

A car traveling at high speed plowed into a holiday parade in suburban Milwaukee, Wisconsin, killing several people and leaving at least 27 others injured, including 12 children.

Terrifying video posted to social media shows a speeding red SUV collide with a group of people marching in the middle of the street during the annual Christmas parade in Waukesha, some 20 miles west of downtown Milwaukee.

A person of interest is now in custody, according to police. Despite earlier reports of gunshots, police said they do not believe the driver was armed.

Chris Germain, co-owner of the Aspire Dance Center studio, had about 70 girls in the parade ranging from as young as two being pulled in wagons to age 18.

Germain, whose own three-year-old daughter was in the parade, said he was driving at the head of their entry when he saw a maroon SUV that ‘just blazed right past us.’

A police officer came by on foot chasing after, he said. Germain said he jumped out of his own SUV and gathered the girls who were with him.

‘There were small children laying all over the road, there were police officers and EMTs doing CPR on multiple members of the parade,’ he said.

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee released a statement confirming that parishioners, including children, were among those injured.

The children attend Waukesha Catholic School. The archdiocese said that one of its priests was also among the injured.

‘Our prayers are with the people who have been injured and killed during the tragic incident in Waukesha,’ Sandra Peterson, communication director for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, said in a statement.

‘Among the injured are one of our Catholic priests, as well as multiple parishioners and Waukesha Catholic school children.

Graphic video shows a speeding vehicle ram through participants of the Christmas parade in #Waukesha, Wisc. Few details confirmed at this point though the police said they have a person of interest they’re looking into. pic.twitter.com/zKEX1VoC2T — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 22, 2021

