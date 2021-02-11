The Weather Channel:

A massive pileup involving dozens of vehicles on an icy Texas interstate trapped drivers in their cars and shut down the road indefinitely.

At least five people were killed in the pileup on Interstate 35 in Fort Worth, Texas, that involved 75 to 100 vehicles, Officer Daniel Segura of the Fort Worth Police Department said in a briefing.

Multiple people were trapped in their vehicles, the Fort Worth Fire Department reported, and rescuers had trouble reaching them because of the ice on the road. A MedStar ambulance was also involved in the crash that happened about 6 a.m. CST Thursday.

At least 36 people were taken to hospitals, MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said at the briefing about 10 a.m. Thursday. Several people were critically injured, Zavadsky said.

He said some people remained trapped in their vehicles hours after the crash. Buses were on the scene to help motorists warm up once they were freed from their cars, Zavadsky said, adding that medics were worried about hypothermia because temperatures were in the mid-20s.

Officer Segura told the Star-Telegram a police officer also was involved in the crash. That officer was in stable condition, he said.

