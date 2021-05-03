The Daily Mail:

New York City police have launched a manhunt for a crazed driver who ran over a 44-year-old bus driver on Friday afternoon

The man got out of his gray Subaru Crosstrek to confront the bus driver on the corner of Hinsdale St and Linden Boulevard in East New York

He smashed a window of the bus, and when the driver got out to record him on her cell phone he intentionally ran her over, police allege

Police said she sustained trauma to much of her body and is in a critical but stable condition in Brookdale Hospital

NYPD detectives are hunting for a motorist who smashed a window of a school bus before deliberately mowing down its driver in Brooklyn.

Dashcam footage from another vehicle shows the moment the driver of a gray Subaru Crosstrek got out of his car to confront the 44-year-old bus driver.

She had stopped at lights on the corner of Hinsdale St and Linden Boulevard in East New York at about 5:15pm on Friday night, apparently infuriating the Subaru driver.

The guy goes up to the school bus. Looks like he broke glass. She goes to take a picture and he runs her over,’ an NYPD spokesman told the New York Post Saturday.

The bus driver was seriously injured, sustaining ‘trauma throughout her body’, police said.

She is in a critical, but stable condition at Brookdale Hospital.

Police say the bus driver did not know the suspect, and wouldn’t comment on the motives for the attack.

Note the portion of the video where the man returns to his car has been removed from the video, but the title picture shows him doing so

