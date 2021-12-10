ZeroHedge:

On Thursday afternoon, a tractor-trailer carrying more than 100 Central American migrants crashed into a bridge over a highway in southern Mexico, killing 53 people.

Luis Manuel García Moreno, head of civil protection in Chiapas, said the truck was carrying 107 people when it crashed. He said 53 died on impact, and 40 were injured and taken to regional hospitals.

“According to survivors, the majority appeared to be citizens of Guatemala,” Morena said in a television interview with Foro TV.

Along with the dead, 54 people were injured, said Ezequiel García, a spokesman for the Chiapas state prosecutor’s office. #Chiapas #Mexico

