Vice President Kamala Harris laughed when asked Monday if she planned to visit the US-Mexico border, where a humanitarian and security crisis is unfolding as tens of thousands of Central American migrants have crossed in recent weeks.

“Not today,” said Harris, who formerly represented border-adjacent California as a senator, before letting out a belly laugh. “But I have before, and I’m sure I will again.”

Harris offered the response — shown on video posted to social media — during a Monday visit to Jacksonville, Fla., to promote the passage of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

After previously saying he had no plans to tour the crossing, President Biden too committed to making the trip “at some point” when asked Sunday.

