The La Soufrière volcano on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent erupted Friday after authorities ordered the mandatory emergency evacuations of thousands.

“La Soufriere has moved into an explosive state. Plumes up to eight kilometers,” the country’s National Emergency Management Organization tweeted Friday.

“Please leave the red zone immediately,” it urged just a few minutes later. “La Soufriere has erupted. Ash fall recorded as far as Argyle International Airport.”

VIDEO: La Soufriere volcano erupts on the island of St. Vincent which is in the Caribbean

pic.twitter.com/F7RwGQZftj — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) April 9, 2021

8th April, 2021

LA SOUFRIÈRE BULLETIN #49 APRIL 08, 2021 12:00 PM



1. The steaming/smoking at the La Soufriere Volcano has increased over the last few hours.



2. The alert level remains at Orange. @volcanodiscover @USGSVolcanoes #volcano pic.twitter.com/UpygxRfzS2 — kenville Horne (@kenvilleHorne) April 8, 2021

