Watch – Virginia Students Serve Lawsuit to Mask-Crazy Loudoun County School Board

BREITBART:

Viral video showed a group of Virginia students serving a lawsuit to the Loudoun County school board over its mask mandates.

Delivered at a meeting on Tuesday, the students were seen carrying piles of affidavits into the chamber as parents cheered. Take a look:

According to the Loudoun Times-Mirror, the affidavits were presented after a “speaker claimed that the school division failed to respond to a Feb. 2 notice of ‘maladministration, and demand to cease and desist enforcing what they said are unconstitutional mandates on students.’”

A spokesperson for the school board confirmed that the affidavits were delivered and that they would be examined. Upon delivery, Chair Jeff Morse called for an immediate recess.

MORE AT BREITBART

Join now!

You may like these posts