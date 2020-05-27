The Guardian:

Protests and police confrontations have erupted in downtown Minneapolis as George Floyd’s sister says police officers should be charged with murder. Floyd was killed by police in incident captured on video, where an officer knelt on his neck for nine minutes as he lay on the ground.

The sister of George Floyd, the black man killed by police in Minneapolis after an incident captured on video in which an officer knelt on his neck as he lay on the ground, has called for those involved in his death to be charged with murder.

Bridget Floyd said on Wednesday morning that the officers, who were fired on Tuesday, “should be in jail for murder”.

George Floyd, 46, died on Monday. The FBI and authorities in Minnesota have launched investigations into his death. The officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck is white.

