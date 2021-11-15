BREITBART:

<div><small><a href=”<a href="https://youtubeembedcode.com/pl/”>youtubeembedcode" rel="nofollow" class="external" target="_blank">https://youtubeembedcode.com/pl/”>youtubeembedcode</a> pl</a></small></div><div><small><a href=”<a href="https://kasinoutanspelpaus.nu/”>kasinoutanspelpaus.nu</a></small></div><div><small><a" rel="nofollow" class="external" target="_blank">https://kasinoutanspelpaus.nu/”>kasinoutanspelpaus.nu</a></small></div><div><small><a</a> href=”<a href="https://youtubeembedcode.com/nl/”>youtubeembedcode" rel="nofollow" class="external" target="_blank">https://youtubeembedcode.com/nl/”>youtubeembedcode</a> nl</a></small></div><div><small><a href=”<a href="https://nyacasinoutansvensklicens.se/”>nyacasinoutansvensklicens.se</a></small></div><div><small><a" rel="nofollow" class="external" target="_blank">https://nyacasinoutansvensklicens.se/”>nyacasinoutansvensklicens.se</a></small></div><div><small><a</a> href=”<a href="https://youtubeembedcode.com/es/”>youtubeembedcode" rel="nofollow" class="external" target="_blank">https://youtubeembedcode.com/es/”>youtubeembedcode</a> es</a></small></div><div><small><a</a></small></div>

*Warning: Graphic Video*



Brass Against, a rock band who covers famous rock songs with horn arrangements, has expressed regret after its lead singer urinated on an audience member’s face during a concert Thursday.

Sophia Urista, the lead singer for the eight-member band, told the crowd “I gotta pee” during the group’s set at the “Welcome to Rockville” music festival in Daytona Beach, Florida. In the middle of a cover of Rage Against the Machine’s “Wake Up” (the song played over the end credits of the original Matrix film), she continued, “I can’t make it to the bathroom. So we might as well make a show out of it.”

Urista called a middle-aged man with a beer can stuck to his forehead to climb onstage. “I’mma piss in this motherfucker’s mouth,” she told the audience. And as promised, she made the concertgoer lie flat on stage while she dropped her pants and let out a nearly 15-second stream, all while continuing to perform her vocals.

More at Breitbart