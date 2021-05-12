The New York Post:

Terrifying video reportedly captures the moment a rocket slammed into a bus in the Israeli city of Holon just south of Tel Aviv, wounding three people, including a 5-year-old girl.

People are seen standing in the street before a loud explosion is heard and a massive blaze erupts in the background.

The man filming the explosion is heard saying, “Calm down, I’m here, calm down!” in Hebrew after the explosion.

The Israel Defense Forces said the projectile, “one of the hundreds” fired by Hamas, struck an unoccupied passenger bus on Sokolov Street, the Israeli Ynet News reported.

Officials with Magen David Adom, the country’s EMS service, said that a 50-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl were taken to a hospital.

TWO VIDEOS – START OUT THE SAME, BUT SHOW DIFFERENT VIEWS OF THE AFTERMATH

The moment a Hamas rocket hit an Israeli bus in Holon, injuring 3#IsraelUnderFire



pic.twitter.com/n2iStShjCU — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) May 11, 2021

