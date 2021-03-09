CBS Local – Miami:

Police have made an arrest in connection to a brutal attack on a Miami Beach hotel manager.

It happened last month at the Riveria Hotel on South Beach.

Surveillance video from the hotel shows 22-year-old Tehronn Greene beating the hotel manager, severely injuring him, according to police.

Police spokesman, Officer Ernesto Rodriguez told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “It was nothing short of brutal. I asked the detective who lead the investigation and he said he was troubled by this video. He said the victim deserved every last bit of investigative efforts provided so that the suspect could ultimately be arrested.”

Greene, who was at the hotel with a group of people, reportedly became angry when the manager asked them to leave.

According to the arrest warrant, they were asked to leave “because it appeared as if the room they had booked was reserved using a fraudulent credit card.”

Rodriguez said “One of the men jumps over the front desk counter and goes into a secure room where the employee was and begins to beat him. Again it is 35 seconds of video that is difficult to watch. Our investigators work tirelessly the last few weeks and where they were able to arrest Greene. It was a remarkable investigation where detectives utilized social media and a variety of tactics leading to this very important arrest.”

