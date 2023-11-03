Watch: Vandals in Australia Attack Beach Memorial to Israelis Kidnapped by Hamas

A solemn Bondi Beach memorial dedicated to Israeli hostages being held by Hamas terrorists was attacked by two men who ripped down posters that were a key to the display.

News.com.au reports more than 230 blue and white towels, the colors of the Israeli flag, were draped over the railings at the iconic Sydney beach early on Thursday morning along with photographs of the hostages believed to be still in Gaza, and posters, saying “Kidnapped.”

Footage emerged of two men attempting to take down posters of the hostages while being confronted by a larger group who stepped forward to challenge them.

READ MORE