WION Web Team:

A head nurse at a hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn., caused a brief scare on Thursday when she fainted shortly after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, according to reports.

Nurse manager Tiffany Dover had been giving a press briefing from CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, about her team being among the first to be given the COVID-19 vaccinations.

Dover was happily answering questions when she suddenly started trailing off.

All of my staff, you know, we are excited to get the vaccine. We are in the COVID unit, so therefore, you know, my team will be getting first chances to get the vaccine,” Dover said.

“And I know that it’s really … Sorry, I’m feeling really dizzy,” she continued.

She later attributed the episode to her “overactive vagal nerve response”.

More at Wionews