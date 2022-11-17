An unarmed security guard is being praised after he fought off a man who walked into a Buffalo substance abuse clinic with an AR-15 rifle.

According to police, the confrontation occurred on November 10 when suspect Jeffrey Griffin, 48, walked into the reception area of the Alba de Vida methadone clinic on Virginia Street armed with a loaded rifle.

WATCH:

A man armed with an AR-15 assault rifle tried to enter a substance abuse facility in Buffalo, New York, before an unarmed guard tackled and restrained him until officers arrived. The gunman fired one round into a wall, but no one was injured. pic.twitter.com/xDFI56uKvp — 48 Hours (@48hours) November 15, 2022

In the footage captured by a surveillance camera, security guard Reynaldo Beckford and two others behind the reception desk are seen working before Beckford notices the gunman.

READ MORE