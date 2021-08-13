The New York Post:



Sometimes UFC fighters have to use their skills outside the octagon.

Jordan Williams left his car running in a gas station parking lot in Denver as he went inside to grab a drink and snacks. When he returned, he saw a carjacker clim

b into the driver’s seat and attempt to back his car up. That’s when his fighting instincts kicked in.

“At first I couldn’t really believe it,” Williams told ESPN. “And then I was like, ‘Holy s–t, there’s someone really in my car.’”

The 30-year-old chased after the car, opened the driver’s door and threw the perpetrator out of the vehicle. Williams then punched the man and managed to get a couple of knees in before the man fled. The carjacker appeared in pain as he ran away holding his head.

“I opened the door and, it’s funny, the first thing I did was throw the stuff I bought on the passenger seat,” Williams said. “And then I proceeded to punch the guy. After the first punch he said, ‘OK, I’m sorry, I’m sorry.’ I was able to get some knees on him, as he was exiting out.”

More at The New York Post