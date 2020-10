Donald J Trump channel:

“The democrats think they are entitled to the Latino vote. Like we have to just hand it over to them. We sure as hell don’t!”

“We’re not going to buy the … false promises that destroyed great countries like Venezuela and Cuba.’

“When you have a winning coach you don’t replace him with another coach who’s been in the game for 47 years and never won a f***ing game.”

More at Donald J Trump channel