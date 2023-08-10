Watch: U.S. Marine Who Lost Arm In Biden’s Afghan Withdrawal Describes Insane Meeting With Lyin’ Joe

United States Marine Tyler Vargas-Andrews, who lost his arm in Kabul, Afghanistan during the botched military withdrawal led by Sleepy Joe Biden, described his hospital meeting with the corrupt usurper-in-chief on The Shawn Ryan Show Tuesday.

Listen to Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews recount when the President visited him in the hospital after his arm was blown off during the explosion at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.



Joe Biden is an asshole. pic.twitter.com/yjRlqaMmqm — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) August 8, 2023

The interview is going viral this week as the Marine’s story coincides with Monday’s congressional testimonies from Gold Star families who lost their children in the failed withdrawal. The families described Biden lying to their faces about his son Beau being killed fighting for America in Iraq, a falsehood the senile puppet president has repeatedly stated.

Speaking with Shawn Ryan, Vargas-Andrews described sitting in the hospital recovering from his injuries when he learned Biden was going to be visiting him. The newly-disabled American hero blurted out, “Oh my fucking God,” upon learning the president was set to enter the room and a secret service member allegedly tried to stop himself from laughing.