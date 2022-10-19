A wild video captured by a bystander shows two men tumbling down an escalator while brawling with each other at Grand Central Station in New York City.

The altercation occurred at around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday when at some point, a 37-year-old male suspect punched another man in the face amid a verbal dispute, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

In the footage, commuters riding the escalator are seen trying to avoid the two fighting men, who eventually end up tumbling down the escalator together.

Fox News interviewed the individual who filmed the incident, where he noted that the fight started when “one of the men standing on the left side of the escalator ‘refused to get out of the way’ of the other man.”

He added that while some bystanders ignored the incident, others were acting “hysterical.” One woman could be heard screaming while watching the physical altercation.

According to police, Precieux Fils-Aime, 37, of West Babylon, New York, was charged with assault for his alleged involvement in the incident.

The anonymous videographer also told Fox News that although he has recently seen more cops in the subway system, “they are usually just on their phones, chatting amongst themselves, stationary and not patrolling.

