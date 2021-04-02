Pictured – They’re letting us know that a white guy did it.
The New York Post:
Cop and suspect killed after car rams barricade outside US Capitol
A maniac slammed his car into two US Capitol Police officers on Friday afternoon — killing one — before he was shot dead by police while running at them with a knife, acting Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said.
All three were taken to various hospitals — with the suspect in custody — as the building was placed on lockdown following the chaos that erupted around 1 p.m.
Pittman said that “our officers has succumbed to their injuries.”
Pittman said she couldn’t yet identify the slain cop.
The incident took place at a vehicle checkpoint on the north side of the Capitol along Constitution Avenue in Washington DC, police said.
Sources told NBC News that the driver got out of the car with a knife after hitting the officers, then was shot.
The driver’s door and trunk were also open as authorities gathered around a band of yellow caution tape.
ellphone video clips showed a helicopter landing near the Capitol before taking off a short time later.
A photo also shows a dark sedan with its front end crumpled against a white metal, pop-up barricade with the words “STOP” in red.
Video courtesy of NBC News channel