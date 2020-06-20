TulsaWorld.com:

“Tulsa Police spoke to the arrestee, Ms. Buck, for several minutes trying to convince her to leave on her own accord. After several minutes requesting her to leave she continued to refuse to cooperate and was escorted out of the area and transported to booking for obstruction,” the post said.

Police said “We don’t want to take you by force but if you don’t comply we will have to take you.”

She says: “I’ve never been arrested in my life!”

When asked ‘Were you there to attend the rally?’ she says: “I don’t know!”

The police department later wrote on Twitter that Buck was in a private area.

