Breitbart:

Someone on the left finally got the memo?

The protesters’ signs gave the mayor an “F” grade for policing, education, housing, health, and Chicago’s response to the coronavirus.

“She was the worst of the bad, because she sold us out” as one protester pretty much sums it up.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) was blasted with criticism when more than 300 protesters gathered along Wrightwood Avenue on Thursday.

Representatives of 40 different community groups said the mayor has let the city down, according to Fox 32.

“It’s not enough to be Black, it’s not enough to be female, you gotta be right,” Tara Stamps, a veteran CPS teacher, stated.

The protesters’ signs gave the mayor an “F” grade for policing, education, housing, health, and Chicago’s response to the coronavirus.

“She ran for office as a reformer. What a joke,” one protester told the crowd, according to video footage from WGN 9.

More at Breitbart