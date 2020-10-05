The Daily Mail:
- A procession of around 100 vehicles packed Fifth Avenue outside Trump Tower on Sunday morningThe supporters drove into the city from Suffolk County, Long Island, to take part in the event
- The motorists honked their horns and waved ‘Trump 2020’ flags as chants of ‘four more years’ broke out
- Many were clad in Trump 2020 and MAGA attire, very few opted to wear masks, despite Trump’s diagnosis
- The rally lasted around an hour and stretched for more than three blocks from 56th to 59th Street
- Sunday’s display follow similar acts of support that happened throughout
Hundreds of Donald Trump supporters gathered in Manhattan on Sunday morning as part of flag-waving convoy to wish the president well as continues his battle with COVID-19 at the Walter Reed Medical Center.
A procession of around 100 vehicles packed Fifth Avenue outside Trump Tower this morning, temporarily bringing traffic to a standstill as dozens of MAGA-supporting motorists honked their horns, cheered and waved ‘Trump 2020’ flags.