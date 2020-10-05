The Daily Mail:

Hundreds of Donald Trump supporters gathered in Manhattan on Sunday morning as part of flag-waving convoy to wish the president well as continues his battle with COVID-19 at the Walter Reed Medical Center.

A procession of around 100 vehicles packed Fifth Avenue outside Trump Tower this morning, temporarily bringing traffic to a standstill as dozens of MAGA-supporting motorists honked their horns, cheered and waved ‘Trump 2020’ flags.

More at The Daily Mail