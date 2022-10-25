MSNBC brought together a focus group of Pittsburg-area Trump voters to badger them about the supposed horrors of the January 6th “insurrection” only to have all their propaganda shut down in humiliating fashion.

WATCH:

MSNBC tries to push the January 6th scam on a focus group and they are not having their nonsense pic.twitter.com/DAIjuYRPen — • ᗰISᕼKᗩ™ • (@kingojungle) October 24, 2022

Elise Jordan, the bimbo who hosted the event, was of course wrong when she claimed a cop died during J6 — Officer Sicknick, a Trump supporter himself, died of natural causes a day later according to the DC medical examiner’s official autopsy report (which they waited over three months to release).

Jordan was also wrong when she suggested Trump supporters breached the Capitol after Trump’s speech was over. The Capitol barriers were breached at 1 p.m. while Trump was still speaking, just as the female Trump supporter said.

Jordan was wrong again when she said Pelosi had “no authority whatsoever” over deploying the National Guard.

