Watch: ‘Get under your chairs!’ Trump Supporters Clashing with Police have Breached U.S. Capitol Building and Congresspeople are sheltering in place! LIJAH SCHAFFER twitter BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN— ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021 https://t.co/oTwwvus1ip— TheAbeLincolnExperience (@AbeExperience) January 6, 2021 Another video of the absolute chaos at the Capitol building. pic.twitter.com/C9npZfon31— David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 6, 2021 More at Breitbart