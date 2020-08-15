Breitbart:

Patriotic boaters aimed to break the record for the world’s largest boat parade on Saturday near Florida’s Clearwater Beach.

“On August 15th 2020, More than 1,181 TRUMP Supporters will attempt to break the record for the largest boat parade in history. This is gonna be the MOAB… Mother of all Boat Parades,” according to the Conservative Grounds website, the coffee company that organized the event.

“The current world record according to Guiness [sic] Book of World Records was achieved in Malaysia in 2014 and had a recorded 1,180 boats. In honor of the 45th President Donald J. Trump we will beat the world record in his name,” the site continued.

The event’s Facebook page said, “WE HAVE DECLARED DONALD J TRUMP ESSENTIAL,” and encouraged participants to bring all of their Trump 2020 gear including flags, hats, and T-shirts to “make this a big one !!”

The organizers shared an advertisement for the parade on Sunday:

@therightcoffee is sponsoring the Largest Parade of Boats in honor of @realDonaldTrump on August 15. We are going to BREAK THE WORLD RECORD. GO TO https://t.co/3kMyihZUhk @realDonaldTrump needs you to show up. @DonaldJTrumpJr pic.twitter.com/6pGz7ui7IY — Conservative Grounds (@therightcoffee) August 9, 2020

