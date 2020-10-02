CBS News:

President Trump has arrived at Walter Reed Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, where he will stay and work out of an office for the next few days “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the White House.

The White House press corps captured images of the president walking to Marine One, and waving to reporters. According to reporters present, he appeared to walk normally and without trouble.

The trip to Walter Reed comes after Mr. Trump received a positive COVID-19 diagnosis overnight. CBS News has confirmed Mr. Trump has mild symptoms, including a low-grade fever. The first lady is not accompanying the president to the hospital.

President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day. Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement. “President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady.”

Once the president had landed, his account tweeted out a video filmed today of the president saying he thinks he’s doing well and he appreciates everyone’s support.

