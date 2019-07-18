FOX NEWS:

President Trump mocked a protester who interrupted his campaign rally in North Carolina on Wednesday, joking the man lived at home with his mother.

The young man, who began shouting and waving a piece of paper as the president riffed on Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., was humiliating his family, Trump told the adoring crowd.

“He goes home now to Mommy and he gets reprimanded and that’s the end,” he said.

“Sorry, Mom, didn’t mean to embarrass you,” the president added, imagining what the man would tell his mother after being evicted from the Greenville event.