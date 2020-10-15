Fox News:

President Trump made a grand entrance at a campaign rally in Iowa on Wednesday night, with Election Day less than three weeks away.

Soon after Air Force One rolled up to the rally site at Des Moines International Airport — with the Survivor song “Eye of the Tiger” playing in the background — the president opted to walk to the rally stage, leading a group of Secret Service agents and official vehicles on route to a hangar where a lively crowd awaited to hear him speak.

Trump adviser Dan Scavino posted the video online.

“Nobody has ever done (more) for Iowa and the Farm Belt and the farmers and all. … I saved ethanol. Ethanol is safe,” Trump said during a roughly 90-minute speech in front of his supporters, according to the Des Moines Register.

Another video captured thousands of supporters attempting to take photos of the president as a large American flag fluttered during a windy evening in Des Moines.

……

Trump won Iowa handily during the 2016 election, but a poll released last month showed a tight race between him and Democrat Joe Biden.

The former vice president and Trump were tied at 47% among likely voters in Iowa, according to a Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll released Sept. 22.

More at Fox News